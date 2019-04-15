Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals his only regret from 1999 Champions League win as he returns to Camp Nou 20 years on

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed his only regret from Manchester United's Champions League win in 1999 is that he was "stupid enough" to do a post-match interview when he should have been celebrating. The Red Devils legend returns on Tuesday night to the Camp Nou, the ground where he played a starring role in United's famous triumph 20 years ago. The United manager sat down with ITV News Sports Editor Steve Scott to look back at that historic night and ahead to his team's quarter-final second leg against Barcelona. The former striker scored 126 goals in 366 appearances for United but will always be remembered for the one netted in injury time as his and Teddy Sheringham's late goals snatched a 2-1 victory as defeat loomed against Bayern Munich. Solskjaer told ITV News although he doesn't remember much from the night he settled the final of Europe's premier football competition, he can recall the aftermath of his winning goal vividly. "After I scored I turned around, looked if I was offside and then I celebrated on my knees - that was probably the first time I did celebrate that way, just because their goal scorer did the same earlier on in the game," he said. Reflecting on the fact no other English team has ever 'done the treble' by winning two domestic competitions plus a European title in the same season, the United boss said he never appreciated the achievement at the time.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is mobbed by his United team-mates after the injury-time winner. Credit: PA

"We just had a party, celebrated just what we'd won. I think in the years after we realised, we understood how big a moment that was for our history," he said. "Until anyone else does it, I have to say we're in the history books." Solskjaer suggests the best part of that "fantastic night" was celebrating with the fans as he lifted the trophy behind the goal. "To connect with the fans like that - it's never happened again, never happened before, because with the FA Cup, with the Premier League, we'd won it so many times we were more in control of our emotions. "But there I think we all lost track of who we were." He says his only regret from that night was being "stupid enough to say yes to an interview so I missed three or four minutes of celebrating".

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hoping for another famous comeback result at Camp Nou. Credit: PA

On the possibility of one day winning the treble again as a manager, Solskjaer said: "I don't think you can say it's a realistic ambition because it's not happened so many times, it's just the once it's happened. "With the Premier League, with the FA Cup, and the Champions League, there's so many good teams and the competition is so hard that, yeah it's a dream, it is possible, but realistically you have to have a fantastic season, but why not?" Looking ahead to his next Champions League challenge in the Camp Nou, he says his team is "realistic enough to know [Barcelona are] one of the best teams in the world". He added: "I know they are really hunting this Champions League trophy because Real Madrid has won it four out of the five last years so of course that's something for them as well to be going into - that's their mission." United got through to face Barcelona after a dramatic away comeback against French champions PSG in Paris. So can United - who were beaten 1-0 by Barcelona in the first leg at Old Trafford - upset the odds again in Spain? "It's going to be a great night of football, I think. There's going to be some great players on the pitch, both teams," Solskjaer said. "It will probably be decided on - you never know, if it's in the last minute like against PSG when we got a penalty - but some controversy or some exceptional skill by someone."