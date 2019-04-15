Proposed shake-up of rental sector will give tenants greater protection

Private landlords will no longer be able to evict tenants at short notice and without good reason under a major shake-up of the rental sector, the Government has said. Prime Minister Theresa May said the move would end the threat of so-called “no fault” evictions which give tenants as little as eight weeks’ notice after a fixed-term contract has come to an end. Housing, Communities and Local Government Secretary James Brokenshire said proposed changes would effectively create open-ended tenancies. Announcing a consultation process on Monday, Mr Brokenshire said the Government was taking action because of evidence that the end of tenancies through the so-called Section 21 process is one of the biggest causes of family homelessness. Mrs May said: “Everyone renting in the private sector has the right to feel secure in their home, settled in their community and able to plan for the future with confidence.

“But, millions of responsible tenants could still be uprooted by their landlord with little notice, and often little justification. “This is wrong – and today we’re acting by preventing these unfair evictions. “Landlords will still be able to end tenancies where they have legitimate reasons to do so, but they will no longer be able to unexpectedly evict families with only eight weeks’ notice. “This important step will not only protect tenants from unethical behaviour, but also give them the long-term certainty and the peace of mind they deserve.” Mr Brokenshire said: “By abolishing these kinds of evictions, every single person living in the private rented sector will be empowered to make the right housing choice for themselves – not have it made for them. “And this will be balanced by ensuring responsible landlords can get their property back where they have proper reason to do so.”

The proposals would see landlords having to provide a “concrete, evidenced reason already specified in law” for bringing tenancies to an end. At present landlords can evict tenants at any time after the fixed-term contract has come to an end, and without specifying a reason. Shelter chief executive Polly Neate said: “Government plans to abolish no-fault evictions represent an outstanding victory for England’s 11 million private renters. “This change will slam the brakes on unstable short-term tenancies and give tenants everywhere a massive boost in security, for which the government will deserve great credit. “One in four families now privately rent their home, as do hundreds of thousands of older people. And yet, we frequently hear from people with contracts shorter than your average gym membership, who live in constant fear of being thrown out at the drop of a hat. “Ending Section 21 evictions will transform these renters’ lives – giving them room to breathe and put down roots in a place they can finally call home. “Getting this new legislation through parliament is critical to people being able to stay in their rented home as long as they need, so we look forward to the government passing this law as quickly as possible.”

