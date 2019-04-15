Red Cross believes New Zealand nurse kidnapped in Syria may still be alive

A New Zealand nurse has been held captive by the Islamic State group in Syria for almost six years – information long kept secret for fear her life might be at risk. The status of nurse and midwife Louisa Akavi, now 62, is unknown, but her employer, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), says it has received recent eyewitness reports suggesting she might be alive. On Sunday, The New York Times became the first media organisation to name Ms Akavi, ending a five-year news blackout imposed by the New Zealand government and Red Cross with the cooperation of international media. The collapse of IS has raised hopes Ms Akavi and two Syrian drivers kidnapped with her might now be discovered.

The New York Times reported that as recently as December, Ms Akavi may have been seen by at least two people at a clinic in Sousa, one of IS’s last outposts. There were also reported sightings in 2016 and 2017, Red Cross officials said. “We continue to work together (with the Red Cross) to locate and recover her,” New Zealand foreign minister Winston Peters said. “This has been a uniquely complex and difficult case. “Louisa went to Syria with the ICRC to deliver humanitarian relief to people suffering as a result of a brutal civil war and Isis occupation. “Where a New Zealander is held by a terrorist organisation the Government takes all appropriate action to recover them. That is exactly what we have done here.”

Ms Akavi was taken captive in 2013 in the city of Idlib in north-west Syria. It is believed she was offered for ransom and may have been used as a human shield. The New Zealand government believed at one point she may have died, but there are hopes her medical skills might have caused her captors to spare her. The New Zealand government is reported to have opposed the ICRC’s decision to allow The New York Times to report Ms Akavi’s name and nationality. Dominik Stillhart, director of operations for the ICRC, said the organisation had decided to permit publication in the hope it would elicit new information on her whereabouts. “We have not spoken publicly before today because from the moment Louisa and the others were kidnapped, every decision we made was to maximise the chances of winning their freedom,” Mr Stillhart said in a statement.

