Royal fans praised for donations on behalf of Harry, Meghan and ‘Baby Sussex’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are soon to be welcoming their first child. Credit: PA

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have thanked royal fans for “making a real difference” by donating to charities in honour of their baby. A post on their @SussexRoyal Instagram account said: “On behalf of The Duke and Duchess (and Baby Sussex), we thank you so much.”

The message added: “Their royal highnesses wanted you to know the impact of your support – the direct effect your donation, energy, and action made! “YOU chose to be part of the collective good, and you have a made a real difference.” Harry and Meghan asked the public to donate to four children’s charities, instead of sending royal baby gifts. The suggested charities are the Lunchbox Fund, Well Child, Baby2Baby and Little Village.