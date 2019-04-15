Sajid Javid to outline plans to help prevent bloodshed on Britain’s streets

Serious violence should be treated like the outbreak of a “virulent disease”, Sajid Javid will say as he outlines his blueprint for stopping the bloodshed on Britain’s streets.

The Home Secretary will on Monday declare that the “mindset of Government needs to shift” to combat the scourge.

Re-emphasising his support for a “public health” approach, the cabinet minister will say violent offending should be treated like the “outbreak of some virulent disease”.

Mr Javid will demand that all parts of Government work together to tackle crime “in all its guises”.

And he will highlight the importance of data to improve the understanding of the pathways into illegal activity.

In his first major speech on crime, the Home Secretary will say: “Just as we can design products to prevent crime, we can also design policy to shape the lives of young people to prevent criminality.