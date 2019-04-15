Legal aid to Shamima Begum 'makes me very uncomfortable' says Hunt as Javid admits he 'understands concerns'

The foreign secretary and the home secretary have both commented on reports over Shamima Begum's legal aid. Credit: PA/ITV News

Foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt has said giving IS bride Shamima Begum access to legal aid would make him "very uncomfortable". Mr Hunt's comments come as Home Secretary Sajid Javid said he can "understand" concerns over reports Ms Begum is seeking UK help to challenge the decision to deprive her of citizenship. Hunt said Ms Begum, who left the UK at the age of 15 to marry an Islamic State fighter, "knew the choices she was making", but acknowledged the UK is a country which believes people should have access to legal representation. He added: "The decision to deprive her of her citizenship was taken by a politician. Obviously the decision about whether she accesses legal aid or not has to be done independently." Home Secretary Sajid Javid, who made the initial decision to revoke her citizenship, told ITV News he can "understand there will be some concern amongst the public around why people get legal aid for certain types of issues".

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said that decision by Mr Javid was "very questionable" and claimed it was up to the Legal Aid Agency to decide whether she should receive assistance. "She is a British national and, therefore, she has that right, like any of us do, to apply for legal aid if she has a problem. She has legal rights, just like anybody else does." Mr Javid said: "I understand that concern but whether someone gets legal aid or they don't get legal aid, it's rightly an independent decision for legal aid agencies, not a decision for ministers but I do understand people's concerns." It has been reported in the Daily Mail that Ms Begum is now hoping to get legal aid to challenge a decision to strip her of UK citizenship.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today programme, Mr Hunt said: "On a personal level, it makes me very uncomfortable because she made a series of choices and she knew the choices she was making, so I think we made decisions about her future based on those choices. "However, we are a country that believes that people with limited means should have access to the resources of the state if they want to challenge the decisions the state has made about them and, for obvious reasons, those decisions are made independent from politicians." Speaking during a visit to an activity centre near Halifax, Mr Corbyn said: "The whole point of legal aid is that if you're facing a prosecution then you're entitled to be represented and that's a fundamental rule of law, a fundamental point in any democratic society. "We cannot and should not judge outside of a court. "A court must make that decision and every person in front of a court, whatever they're accused of doing, how heinous or bad the crime is, is entitled to that representation."

Dal Babu, a former chief superintendent in the Metropolitan Police, is a friend of the family. He told Today that Ms Begum should have legal aid to make sure the correct process is followed. Mr Babu said: "Isis is a murderous organisation. They are a horrendous organisation and I don't think anyone in their right mind would be joining that organisation. "She was a young woman. She was 15 when she was groomed. The police were aware of this, the counter-terrorism police were aware of this, the school she was at was aware of this, and the social workers at Tower Hamlets Council were aware of this.

