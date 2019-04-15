Sudan protesters optimistic after weekend talks with the army

The Sudanese protest movement has welcomed "positive steps" taken by the ruling military council which held talks with opposition leaders over the weekend and released some political prisoners.

The praise came despite a brief incident on Monday when activists said soldiers attempted to disperse the protest sit-in outside the military headquarters in the capital Khartoum, but eventually backed off.

Last week, Sudan’s military ousted long-time President Omar al-Bashir following four months of street protests against his rule.

A military council has now been appointed which will rule for two years or less while elections are organised.

However the protest movement fears that the army, which is dominated by al-Bashir appointees, will cling to power or select one of its own to succeed him.

The Sudanese Professionals Association, which is behind the protests, repeated its key demand at a press conference in Khartoum: The military must immediately give power to a transitional civilian government that can rule for four years.