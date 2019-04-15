World's oldest yoga teacher who's 100-years-old shares her secret to longevity

Yoga poses like the downward dog, inversions, and eagle arms are a struggle for most, but not for the yoga teacher who's 100-years-old. Tao Porchon-Lynch is the world's oldest yoga instructor and shows no sign of slowing down as she embraces her second century with the same can-do attitude that has shaped her life. She says the secret to longevity is to live every day full of the "joy of life". Ms Porchon-Lynch will turn 101-years-old this summer but says she has no plans to stop teaching yoga. And it's not just yoga which Ms Porchon-Lynch still enjoys. Despite having had four hip replacements, she also does ballroom dancing at the Fred Astaire Dance Studio, and has even appeared on TV show "America's Got Talent".

Tao Porchon-Lynch, who's 100-years-old, showing off her downward dog yoga pose. Credit: AP

Born in French India (a former French colony in what is now India), Ms Porchon-Lynch said she was introduced to yoga at seven-years-old when she saw some boys doing yoga positions on a beach, and has been hooked ever since. She said: "I saw some boys and I thought oh that's good, I'm going to do that. "So I did the same thing they were doing, and my aunt said to me: 'What are you doing?' "I said: 'I'm doing the same thing here that they're doing,' and she said: 'But that's not for ladies, it's not ladylike,' and I said: 'If boys can do it, I can do it'." Earlier this year, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi awarded the centenarian the prestigious Padma Shri Award for exceptional achievement.

Tao Porchon-Lynch teaching a yoga class. Credit: AP