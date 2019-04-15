UK predicted to be hotter than Marbella over Easter weekend

Parts of the UK will be hotter than some of Europe’s top holiday destinations over the Easter weekend, with temperatures exceeding 20C (68F).

As sunseekers plan to go away over the coming weeks, the UK could be hotter than St Tropez in the south of France, Corfu, Bodrum in southern Turkey and the Spanish island of Majorca, which is set to be cloudy on Saturday and Sunday.

Temperatures will rise throughout the week to give a dry, settled and warm bank holiday weekend throughout much of the country, according to the Met Office.

London and sheltered areas in the sun across the south east could see temperatures of up to 22-23C (73.4F), the hottest in the country.