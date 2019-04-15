Young feeling the pressure to keep up on social media, survey finds

One in four young people admits to struggling to respond to calls, texts and social media notifications, a survey has found.

A quarter of 18-24-year-olds said they found the pressure difficult to manage, compared to just 10% of those aged over 55, according to Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) research.

Across all age groups, money issues were reported as a key stress factor by one in five respondents, rising to one in three among those aged 25-34.

A third of adults in this age bracket said they found it hard to make time for their friends, while more than a quarter (29%) said they found it hard to book and manage dentist and doctor appointments.