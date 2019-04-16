Billy Vunipola formally warned by England Rugby over support for anti-LGBT Instagram post

England Rugby player Billy Vunipola has been given a formal warning after he refused to unlike a homophobic Instagram post.

England Rugby released a statement on Tuesday morning, claiming Vunipola showed "genuine regret".

The statement reads: "Following a meeting between the RFU and Billy Vunipola, the Saracens forward has been issued with a formal warning under RFU rule 5.12 for conduct prejudicial to the interests of the union or the game.

"The warning will be retained on his disciplinary record for a period of five years and may be taken into account in future disciplinary proceedings.

"During the meeting the player expressed genuine regret at his public comments and understood that he had caused hurt and offence as a result of his actions.

"He has been reminded of his responsibilities as an England player and as an ambassador for the game, which values inclusivity and respect"