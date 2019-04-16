Hunt to find 'father and daughter' captured hour before devastating Notre Dame fire

The heart-warming photo showing a 'father and daughter' in front of Notre Dame has gone viral. Credit: Twitter/Brooke Windsor

A plea to find a "father and daughter" pictured outside Notre-Dame cathedral minutes before the devastating fire erupted has been shared thousands of times on social media. The heart-warming photo shows a man and a girl who is believed to be his daughter, playing happily outside the historic landmark in Paris. Tourist Brooke Windsor, 23, said she captured the picture shortly before the blaze tore through the building.

She shared the photo on Twitter in a bid to find them saying: "I took this photo as we were leaving #NotreDame about an hour before it caught on fire. "I almost went up to the dad and asked if he wanted it. "Now I wish I had. "Twitter if you have any magic, help him find this."

The devastating blaze tore through Notre-Dame cathedral. Credit: AP

Ms Windsor is determined to reunite the two people with the photograph, and the happy moment they shared before the fire. Her tweet has gone viral and has been shared more than 113,000 times, with many people applauding her dedication to find the pair. One user wrote: "This has easily become my favourite photograph of Notre Dame. I hope you find the father in the photo." Another said: "What a beautiful picture hopefully if everyone keeps retweeting maybe he'll see it or even somebody who recognizes them will let them know." While one user commented: "An iconic photo already."

Firefights fought the blaze overnight and saved the stone facade from destruction. Credit: Benoit Moser/Paris Fire Brigade