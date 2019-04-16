- ITV Report
Hunt to find 'father and daughter' captured hour before devastating Notre Dame fire
A plea to find a "father and daughter" pictured outside Notre-Dame cathedral minutes before the devastating fire erupted has been shared thousands of times on social media.
The heart-warming photo shows a man and a girl who is believed to be his daughter, playing happily outside the historic landmark in Paris.
Tourist Brooke Windsor, 23, said she captured the picture shortly before the blaze tore through the building.
She shared the photo on Twitter in a bid to find them saying: "I took this photo as we were leaving #NotreDame about an hour before it caught on fire.
"I almost went up to the dad and asked if he wanted it.
"Now I wish I had.
"Twitter if you have any magic, help him find this."
Ms Windsor is determined to reunite the two people with the photograph, and the happy moment they shared before the fire.
Her tweet has gone viral and has been shared more than 113,000 times, with many people applauding her dedication to find the pair.
One user wrote: "This has easily become my favourite photograph of Notre Dame. I hope you find the father in the photo."
Another said: "What a beautiful picture hopefully if everyone keeps retweeting maybe he'll see it or even somebody who recognizes them will let them know."
While one user commented: "An iconic photo already."
The catastrophic blaze ripped through Notre Dame on Monday evening, sending shockwaves around the world and devastating Parisians as they looked on in horror.
Firefighters managed to save the iconic stone facade and bell towers of the French landmark, but the spire and part of the roof came crashing down.
French president Emmanuel Macron has pledged to rebuild the 850-year-old Gothic masterpiece, with millions of euros already donated to the fundraising effort.
Some of the most precious artefacts were saved from the flames, including the Crown of Thorns, believed to have been worn by Jesus Christ before his crucifixion.