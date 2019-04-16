Dog rescued after being found swimming 135 miles off shore in Gulf of Thailand

A dog found swimming more than 220 kilometers (135 miles) off the Thailand shore by bemused oil rig workers has been rescued and returned to dry land. A worker on the Chevron Thailand Exploration and Production rig spotted the dog swimming toward the platform he was working on in the Gulf of Thailand. Vitisak Payalaw said on Facebook the dog was lucky to have been spotted as higher waves would have hidden the canine.

Vitisak Payalaw wants to take the dog home with him to north east Thailand if nobody claims it. Credit: AP

He said the dog made it to the platform, clinging to the support structure below deck without barking or whimpering. The crew managed to lower a rope and secure it around the dog’s neck and haul it up. Video recorded from the rig shows the helpless dog looking scared and stuck underneath the rig before later footage shows the animal smiling and drinking water on board.

The dog soon cheered up after being hauled on board. Credit: AP