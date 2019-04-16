eBay removes advert for 'timber recovered from Notre-Dame fire'

A listing on eBay purported to offer ‘timber’ recovered from the Notre Dame fire Credit: eBay/PA

eBay has removed an advert which claimed to offer pieces of timber recovered from the remains of Notre Dame Cathedral after the fire. The site has also removed adverts for T-shirts with the slogan “Je Suis Notre Dame”. The auction site said sales of the items breached a company policy designed to ensure products which “profit from human tragedy or suffering” are banned.

French President Emmanuel Macron has pledged that Notre-Dame will be rebuilt within five years. Credit: Benoit Moser/Pompiers de Paris/PA

An advert offering “embers from the Notre Dame fire” was posted to the auction site on Tuesday, following the blaze less than 24 hours earlier. The company removed the advert, which included a generic photograph of a burning log, after it was challenged whether such listings were acceptable. T-shirts advertised as “Fire Remember Tops” were also deemed to have breached the company’s disaster and human tragedy policy. The listing for the section of timber, posted under the username s55dvl_9, included the message: “Grab a section of timber from the fire.”

A message on the advert said bidders could ‘grab a section of timber from the fire’ Credit: eBay/PA

Bidding was started at 99p and the listing said the item would be posted from the UK “with Royal Mail 2nd Class Letter” for a fee of 61p. An eBay spokesperson said the company "does not tolerate the sale of any item that seeks to profit from human suffering or tragedy and this listing has been removed.”

Notre-Dame's spire collapsed in the fire. Credit: AP

The company also confirmed that the T-shirts, posted under at least 14 separate listings, were removed under the same policy. Sellers who post such items are given a warning and repeat offenders can have their accounts suspended. The company has conducted regular scans for similar items posted following the fire and said it will continue to monitor listings.

Listings for T-shirts advertised after the fire were also removed Credit: eBay/PA