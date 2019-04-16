'I am getting out before the job kills me': Fifth of teachers plan to quit within two years, survey suggests

Two fifths of teachers also predict they will not be working in education by 2024. Credit: PA

One in five teachers in England say they plan to quit their jobs within two years, blaming high stress and workloads, new findings suggest. The survey of more than 8,500 National Education Union (NEU) members also found two fifths of teachers predict they will not be working in education by 2024. More than a quarter (26%) of teachers with between two and five years' experience said they intend to leave education in the next five years. In the responses to the surveys, many teachers also commented on their reasons for leaving the profession, with one even saying: "I am getting out before the job kills me." Former geography teacher Scott Anthony-Martins told ITV News he initially went into education thinking he could "help young people, and try and change the country and try and change the world".

Mr Anthony-Martins said: "I went in somewhat naively thinking I could go and help young people and try and change the country and the world. "The reality is far, far different. "You're very much trying to work with your hands tied behind your back with regard to the amount of money you get to spend on your students from a school's perspective, to the time with them from a teaching perspective," he added.

When asked whether he had any regrets in leaving the profession he said: "Absolutely none, it was the best decision I ever made. "I left now three years ago and I haven't looked back - I'll never work in teaching again."

62% Of teachers say the reasons for leaving are due to workload

56% Of the respondents said their work-life balance has got much worse in the past year

The survey findings were released ahead of the NEU's annual conference in Liverpool, where it will debate a motion on teacher workload on Tuesday. One teacher said: "With a young family, and despite working part-time, I have come to realise that a job in education is not conducive to family life." Another commented: "Working 70 hours a week for many years has meant my health and family life have suffered. "I am getting out before the job kills me."

The Department of Education has said a range of actions has been set out to reduce school leaders' workload. Credit: PA

Kevin Courtney, joint general secretary of the NEU, said: "It is clear from our survey that the Government is doing a far better job of driving teachers out of the profession than they are solving the issue of excessive workload. "The fundamental problem, as the results of our survey shows, is one of excessive accountability brought on by the DfE and Ofsted. "The blame is at their door." He called for drastic action and a major Government rethink in order to stop the "haemorrhaging of good teachers from the profession".

