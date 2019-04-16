First shipment of Red Cross aid arrives in Venezuela

The first shipment of humanitarian aid from the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies has arrived in Venezuela.

The organisation confirmed that medicine and supplies to treat needy patients has landed in Caracas, as well as generators to power the hospitals which lack electricity, and clean water.

Following the arrival of the aid, the organisation pleaded that it would not be politicised.

Both the opposition and the Government have been accused of politicising the nation's difficulties, which rights groups say continues to cost lives as hospitals struggle to provide even basic care amid the economic and humanitarian crisis.

However, this appeared unlikely in a country where almost 25% of under-fives are chronically malnourished.