Government must prepare now for ‘more complicated’ next step of Brexit talks

Theresa May must use the delay to Brexit to prepare for the next stage of negotiations with the European Union and avoid repeating the blunders made during the divorce process, a respected think tank has said. Talks on a future trade deal with Brussels will be “more complicated” than the negotiations on the Withdrawal Agreement, an Institute for Government (IfG) report said. In a highly critical assessment of the Government’s handling of the Brexit process so far, the analysis blamed Mrs May for creating the “unsustainable” split in responsibilities between Number 10 and the Department for Exiting the European Union (Dexeu), with the “secretive” approach adopted by the Prime Minister and her closest aides fuelling division.

Negotiations on the first phase of Brexit were also “bedevilled by the difficulty of getting Cabinet agreement” on the kind of relationship the UK wants with the EU. Politicians, particularly on the Tory backbenches, “did not trust the UK’s official negotiators” led by Olly Robbins.

Theresa May’s top Europe adviser Olly Robbins is distrusted by Tory backbenchers, the IfG report said Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA

“Ministers, from the Prime Minister down, were unclear about the instructions they gave to officials,” the report said, meaning that critics could blame the civil servants, undermining their work. IfG programme director Jill Rutter said: “The Prime Minister moved quickly to establish the Department for Exiting the EU and the Department for International Trade within a day of taking office. “Those hasty decisions created completely foreseeable problems for the exit negotiations, compounded by the inability of the Cabinet to reach an agreed position on the key future economic relationship. “Whoever is prime minister for the second phase of the negotiations needs to ensure that they avoid similar mistakes next time round.” The think tank said the Government must use the delay to Brexit to set out a clear strategy for the future trade deal alongside its efforts to secure MPs’ approval for the Withdrawal Agreement. Before negotiations begin, the Government should publish a mandate for an “ambitious” relationship but based on a “clear view of what is negotiable” in reality.

Analysis by the IfG shows how protracted the process of striking trade deals with the EU can be Credit: Institute for Government/PA