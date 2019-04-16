Hunt is under way for drug dealer after boy, 13, died in South Wales park

Police in Ystrad Mynach Park. Credit: Ben Birchall/PA

Police investigating the death of a 13-year-old boy found unconscious in a park have appealed to youngsters to give up the name of the dealer who they believe supplied him with illegal drugs. Carson Price was found on Friday evening in a park in Ystrad Mynach, near Caerphilly, South Wales, around a mile from his home in Hengoed, and officers believe “illegal substances” contributed to his death. On Monday, Superintendent Nick McLain from Gwent Police issued an appeal on YouTube asking for help piecing together Carson’s final movements before he fell unconscious.

Mr McLain said: “At this moment, we don’t want to rush to any conclusions about the circumstances of how this happened. This is a difficult time for Carson’s family and friends, school friends and for the community of Ystrad Mynach. “That said, we are aware that there has been a lot of speculation about the cause of death in the media and on social media which I feel it is important to address. “At this moment, we are still awaiting official medical confirmation about how Carson died, which may take some time. Until then we cannot confirm that taking drugs caused Carson’s death. “What we do know, tragically, is that Carson died in the public park and our inquiry does focus on illegal drugs being a contributing factor. “Our inquiries to date have indicated that drugs were supplied prior to him visiting the park and as a result, our investigation is broader than Ystrad Mynach and our inquiries are extended throughout the Caerphilly borough area.

Police searching Ystrad Mynach Park. Credit: PA