Important moments in Notre Dame Cathedral’s history

The Notre Dame Cathedral – the scene of a devastating fire on Monday – is of huge historical and cultural importance to France and the world.

Here are some of the major events the cathedral has borne witness to in recent history and back through the ages:

The construction of the building started in 1163 and it has survived wars and revolution and has been the site of key events in French history.

Notre Dame was the site of the coronation for the 10-year-old King Henry VI as King of France, two years after his coronation at Westminster Abbey in 1429.