Jeremy Corbyn says Labour will abolish Sats in primary schools

Labour has announced plans to abolish primary school Sats.

Speaking at the National Education Union’s Conference in Liverpool, Jeremy Corbyn set out proposals to scrap the “regime of extreme pressure testing”.

Labour said the policy would relieve pressure on a schools system forced to cope with overcrowded classrooms, and an ongoing crisis in teacher recruitment and retention.

Currently primary schoolchildren undertake national curriculum assessments - otherwise known as Sats - in English, maths and science at the end of Year 2 when aged six or seven, and again at the end of Year 6, aged 10 or 11.

Mr Corbyn said: “We need to prepare children for life, not just for exams.

“Sats and the regime of extreme pressure testing are giving young children nightmares and leaving them in floods of tears.

“I meet teachers of all ages and backgrounds who are totally overworked and overstressed.

"These are dedicated public servants.

"It’s just wrong.”