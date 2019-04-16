Ministers urged to set date for minimum student income

Ministers should set a date for bringing in a minimum student income of more than £8,000 a year which could double support for some of the poorest students, Labour has said.

The Scottish Parliament voted to introduce a minimum student income last month following a Labour-led debate.

Now, following the non-binding vote, the party has called for clarification on when it will be implemented.

The recommendation for a minimum income of £8,100, linked to the Scottish Government’s living wage, was a key part of an independent review of student support published in November 2017.

With the increase in the living wage to £9 an hour, this would now be £8,550, and is recommended to be provided through a mixture of loans and means-tested bursaries.