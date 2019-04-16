National Offer Day 2019: Primary school places to be revealed

Parents are due to find out which primary school their children will be attending from this autumn, but while the day will bring joy for many families, others will be coping with disappointment.

Hundreds of thousands of four and five-year-olds across England are set to be allotted school places, on what is commonly known as National Offer Day.

Department for Education figures showed 91% of primary pupils were offered their first choice in 2018, while 97.7% were offered one of their top three choices.

Ministers said the number of children being offered their first choice of primary school had been improving since 2014.

However, heads warned that the offers system was not working properly in some areas.