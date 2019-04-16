Notre Dame fire: How have we rebuilt after similar disasters elsewhere?

A massive fire at Paris’s Notre Dame cathedral has caused shock around the world. Here is a look at similar disasters to befall buildings of historic importance, and the steps taken to rebuild, here in the UK and abroad. Windsor Castle

Fire swept through the length of St George’s Hall at Windsor Castle Credit: PA file

Part of the building, one of the Queen’s official residences, was wrecked by fire on November 20 1992. The fire started in the first floor Private Chapel, in the Upper Castle Ward, and Prince Andrew was among the team which attempted to salvage valuable works of art during the blaze. A £36.5 million repair project involving 1,500 building workers saw the 14th-century building reopen in 1997.

The damage cost some £36.5 million to repair Credit: PA file

York Minster

Firemen survey the fire damage to the South Transept of York Minster in 1984 Credit: PA file

A lightning bolt is believed to have sparked a fire in the building’s south transept on July 9 1984 which completely destroyed the roof. More than 100 firefighters tackled the blaze, which caused £2.25 million in damage. The restoration work was completed in 1988.

A restoration project was completed in 1988 Credit: PA file

Coventry Cathedral

The ruins of Coventry Cathedral, Warwickshire, after the Medieval building was destroyed by Luftwaffe bombs during air raids Credit: PA file

The medieval Parish Church Cathedral of St Michael burned when the Luftwaffe bombed the city on the night of November 14 1940, killing more than 1,000 civilians. Its ruins were preserved as a reminder of the folly and waste of war, while a new cathedral was built alongside.

The ruins were retained as part of the creation of a new cathedral Credit: Steven Baker/Historic England

Glasgow School of Art

A second fire at the school in 2018 was more destructive Credit: @banpo_monkey/PA

The west wing of Charles Rennie Mackintosh’s famed building was damaged by fire on May 23 2014. A multimillion-pound restoration project was nearing completion when a second, more destructive, fire tore through the school on June 15 2018.

Work to stabilise the building has been taking place Credit: Glasgow School of Art/PA

National Museum of Brazil

Flames engulfed the 200-year-old National Museum of Brazil Credit: Leo Correa/AP