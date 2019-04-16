Notre Dame fire: Macron pledges to rebuild 850-year-old Gothic cathedral following catastrophic blaze

The flames and smoke seen in the interior of the Gothic cathedral. Credit: AP

A catastrophic fire at Paris's Notre Dame Cathedral has left a nation mourning the devastation of its cultural and historic "epicentre" and sent shockwaves around the world. Hundreds of firefighters tackled the historic blaze throughout the night and managed to save the treasured stone facade of the Gothic structure and the two bell towers from complete destruction. The fire was finally brought under "complete control" during the early hours of Tuesday morning, around nine hours after the blaze first broke out. The blaze began at around 7pm (6pm BST) as the last crowds of tourists ended visits.

It's expected to take days to follow extinguish pockets of fire inside the cathedral. Credit: PA

Teams raced to recover what treasures they could from the 850-year-old Gothic masterpiece, which housed priceless artefacts and relics of huge religious and international significance. Attention is beginning to turn to what may have caused the landmark, part of which was being restored, to fall victim to such a disaster. The Paris prosecutors' office said police will carry out an investigation into "involuntary destruction caused by fire", indicating authorities are treating the blaze as a tragic accident for now. Arson, including possible terror-related motives, has been ruled out.

Video report by ITV News Europe Editor James Mates

Visiting the scene on Monday night, French president Emmanuel Macron said a national subscription would be launched to rebuild the national monument. It was reported by AFP that billionaire French fashion mogul Francois-Henri Pinault had pledged 100 million euros (£86 million) towards the effort. "Notre Dame is our history, our imagination, where we've lived all our great moments, and is the epicentre of our lives," Mr Macron said. "It's the story of our books, our paintings. It's the cathedral for all French people, even if they have never been. But it is burning and I know this sadness will be felt by all of our citizens." The first harrowing images from within the fire-ravaged cathedral began to emerge as firefighters brought the blaze under control.

President Macron vowed that the Cathedral would be rebuilt. Credit: AP

A smouldering pile of what appeared to be the charred remains of the roof and spire lay smoking in front of the altar, while a cross that had escaped destruction glowed from within the gloom. Gilded candlesticks, artworks and furnishings were among the treasures seen being rushed from the cathedral by a "human chain" before being bundled into trucks by police officers. Some of the cathedral's most precious objects, including a relic purported to be the crown of thorns worn by Jesus Christ on the cross, were whisked away to a secure facility. Franck Riester, the French culture minister, tweeted that "Major parts of the treasure #NotreDame are now safe at the Paris City Hall". Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo added: "The Crown of thorns, the tunic of Saint Louis and several other major works are now in a safe place."

People pray as Notre Dame cathedral is burning. Credit: AP

Despite fire racing through Notre Dame's roof, firefighters were able to prevent the blaze consuming the cathedral's main structure, including its two bell towers. There were hopes that the three famous rose windows, which date back to the 13th century, avoided catastrophic damage, while the bells that have rung out at key moments in France's history were thought to be safe. Concerns over the scale of the damage to Notre Dame came as expressions of grief were sent to Paris from around the world. Prime Minister Theresa May sent her wishes to the French capital from her walking holiday with her husband in Wales, where she is spending the beginning of parliamentary recess. "My thoughts are with the people of France tonight and with the emergency services who are fighting the terrible blaze at Notre Dame cathedral," she said.

The fire is thought to be linked to the $6.8 million renovation of the spire. Credit: AP