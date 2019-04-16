- ITV Report
-
Paul Scholes charged by FA over alleged betting breach
Former England midfielder Paul Scholes has been charged with misconduct in relation to the Football Association's betting rules, the governing body has announced.
The charge relates to 140 bets allegedly placed between August 17 2015 and January 12 2019, when Scholes was a part-owner of non-league side Salford City but before his appointment as Oldham manager in February 2019.
"Paul Scholes has been charged with misconduct in relation to The FA's Betting Rules," the FA statement read.
"It is alleged he placed 140 bets on football matches, contrary to FA Rule E8, between 17 August 2015 and 12 January 2019.
"He has until 26 April 2019 to respond to the charge."
Scholes was Oldham manager for a month before quitting in March saying his position at the Sky Bet League Two club had become untenable.
He made 720 appearances for Manchester United in all competitions, winning 11 Premier League titles.
Scholes also made 66 appearances for England, scoring 14 times.
He and fellow former United legends Gary Neville and brother Phil, Ryan Giggs and Nicky Butt took over as owners of Salford City in 2014.