Paul Scholes charged by FA over alleged betting breach

Former England midfielder Paul Scholes has been charged with misconduct in relation to the Football Association's betting rules, the governing body has announced.

The charge relates to 140 bets allegedly placed between August 17 2015 and January 12 2019, when Scholes was a part-owner of non-league side Salford City but before his appointment as Oldham manager in February 2019.

"Paul Scholes has been charged with misconduct in relation to The FA's Betting Rules," the FA statement read.