Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hoping to repeat 1999 Champions League comeback as United face Barcelona

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Damon Green

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hoping his team can repeat history on Tuesday night as they play Barcelona at Camp Nou. The stadium holds a lot of memories for United fans - it is the place a much younger Solskjaer netted an injury time Champions League winner against Bayern Munich in 1999. In that match his team were behind for much of the tie before coming back from 1-0 to dramatically secure the trophy in an emphatic 2-1 win.

Solskjaer instantly became a United hero when he scored the Champions League winner against Bayern Munich in 1999. Credit: PA

Now, as his team go into Tuesday's draw 1-0 down, players and fans believe the magic of 20 years ago can be repeated - this time in the quarter final. Solskjaer says belief among his players will play a "massive" role if the Red Devils are to find success against Barcelona - a team leading the Spanish La Liga by nine points. United fans feel the same way, with one telling ITV News "miracles happen don't they?

Manchester United fans are hopeful their team can pull off an upset in Barcelona. Credit: ITV News

"Things happen, it's a game of football, it's 90 minutes, it's 11 against 11, why not?" It will be a difficult task to come back against Barcelona, one of the world's best teams, especially in the Camp Nou, a footballing fortress, but some fans think if United get an early goal it can be done. "Get in early, and then get them worried and then anything can happen," one fan advised the team.