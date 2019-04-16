Superjumbo begins regular flights from Glasgow to Dubai

Glasgow Airport has spent more than £8 million upgrading its infrastructure to welcome the A380, including the introduction of Scotland’s only triple airbridge.

The world’s largest commercial passenger aircraft will begin regular services between Glasgow and Dubai on Tuesday.

The superjumbo visited Glasgow in 2014 to mark 10 years of flights from the city by the Emirates airline.

With a wing span of nearly 80 metres, the A380 can carry almost 500 passengers.

Airport managing director Mark Johnston has described the decision by Emirates to introduce the aircraft as a “huge milestone” for Glasgow Airport and a first for the Scottish aviation industry.