What the papers say – April 16

The tragic blaze that tore through Paris’ Notre Dame cathedral appears across Tuesday’s front pages. The Guardian says thousands of Parisians watched on in horror as the 850-year-old Gothic masterpiece went up in flames on Monday.

The building was left in ruins by the blaze, which broke out in an attic during restoration work, The Sun reports.

The spire, which can be seen consumed by flames on the front of the Daily Mail, collapsed.

The Daily Telegraph says some 400 firefighters battled to bring the fire under control.

At one point the inferno threatened to collapse the whole building, which had been the subject of fire warnings by experts, The Times reports.

French president Emmanuel Macron rushed to the scene, the Metro reports.

He said the landmark has suffered “colossal damages”, the i reports. In other news, the Financial Times says US investment giant Goldman Sachs has delayed an announcement on restructuring.

The Daily Express carries warnings that many statin takers are not using the medication properly.

