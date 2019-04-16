Women take centre stage in Sudan anti-government protests

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Rebecca Barry

Sudanese women are taking centre stage in the country's anti-government protests as they fight to shake off decades of oppression under military rule. The women not only want an end to the military government, but they are also calling for recognition of women's rights which had been denied under ousted President Omar al-Bashir. At the forefront of this revolution-within-a-revolution is 22-year-old Alaa Salah who was pictured wearing a white traditional Sudanese toub standing on a car, rousing the crowds and calling for al-Bashir to go.

'These protests and revolution have shown that women are strong enough to fight, to speak up and to show their voices.' Credit: ITV News

Sudan’s long-time President Omar al-Bashir was overthrown in April following four months of street protests against his rule. But the protests still continue - and women's voices are getting louder. "Women have been major contributors in this revolution," Rian told ITV News. Like many, she is distrustful of the military. She filmed a video which appeared to show shots being fired by the military during a protest.

Women in Sudan have borne the brunt of 30 years of al-Bashir's oppressive regime. Credit: AP

"This revolution has helped a lot the women as they have been struggling from day one to have a say in the community, in society, in the government. "Women are seeking to maintain their rights. These protests and revolution have shown that women are strong enough to fight, to speak up and to show their voices." In recent years, women have faced restrictive laws and many claim to have been detained and beaten.

In recent years, women have faced restrictive laws. Credit: ITV News