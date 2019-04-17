- ITV Report
£300,000 fine for The Priory over death of 14-year-old Amy El-Keria
Private mental healthcare group The Priory has been fined £300,000 for breaching health and safety law after 14-year-old Amy El-Keria died in its care.
Amy was found in her room at Ticehurst House in East Sussex in November 2012 while receiving treatment at the Priory, which runs mental health services as part of a contract with the NHS.
Sentencing at Lewes Crown Court, Judge Mr Justice James Dingemans said: "It is obvious that any penalty I impose can never reflect the loss suffered by Amy's family in this case.
"Amy's mother, when giving her victim impact statement, said that she hoped that lessons would be learned from this tragedy.
"It is apparent from the investigations that have been carried out in Amy's death, and the works carried out by Priory Healthcare and the CQC, that there is now a much better understanding of young person suicide, and that vital lessons have been learned."
A jury inquest in 2016 heard neglect contributed to her death and found she died accidentally of unintended consequences of a deliberate act.
The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) pursued a criminal investigation and the company admitted to a charge of being an employer failing to discharge its duty to ensure people were not exposed to health and safety risks.
