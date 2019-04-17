£300,000 fine for The Priory over death of 14-year-old Amy El-Keria

Private mental healthcare group The Priory has been fined £300,000 for breaching health and safety law after 14-year-old Amy El-Keria died in its care.

Amy was found in her room at Ticehurst House in East Sussex in November 2012 while receiving treatment at the Priory, which runs mental health services as part of a contract with the NHS.

Sentencing at Lewes Crown Court, Judge Mr Justice James Dingemans said: "It is obvious that any penalty I impose can never reflect the loss suffered by Amy's family in this case.

"Amy's mother, when giving her victim impact statement, said that she hoped that lessons would be learned from this tragedy.