Ad for plug-in diffuser for stressed dogs banned over lack of evidence

An ad for a plug-in diffuser to calm anxious dogs has been banned over a lack of evidence that the devices work. The television advert for Ceva Animal Health’s Adaptil plug-in featured a dog pawing at the door after being left alone at home, before the owner said: “I tried Adaptil. Just plug it in – easy. You can see he’s relaxed. The same Dude, just better behaved. Now when I’m out and about he’s no problem, which is great.” A woman’s voice then said: “Best behaviour starts with Adaptil”, while text along the bottom of the screen stated: “Behavioural therapy may be required. Ask your vet for advice.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

A viewer complained that the ad’s claims that Adaptil could alleviate anxiety and improve behaviour were misleading and unsubstantiated. Ceva Animal Health provided a number of studies which it said showed that Adaptil had anxiety-reducing properties and said the product was proven to help adult dogs cope in challenging or worrying situations, helped to promote learning, and ensured puppies became well-behaved, confident and resilient dogs. The company said the ad directed owners to Adaptil as a complementary option alongside behavioural advice to help dogs cope with being separated from their owner, and that any additional help required should be sought from a behaviourist or vet. The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) said consumers would understand from the ad that the diffuser could treat anxiety and behavioural issues in dogs caused by separation from their owners and that, once the device was plugged in, owners would begin to see results with no further training or instruction necessary.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.