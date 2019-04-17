Democrat Presidential hopeful Beto O'Rourke has energy but that doesn't mean he has voters' backing

Energy has been the buzzword of the race for the White House so far - and one candidate seems to have plenty of that.

Meeting voters in Fredericksburg, Virginia shortly after 9am, the stop off for the would-be president didn't quite encapsulate the Betomania which has followed some of his other campaign stops.

Some familiar faces turned out, some new ones too, all queuing up to meet Beto O'Rourke.

But his energy alone may not lead to him taking over the Oval Office.

Former Vice President Joe Biden leads the polls, despite not yet saying he is officially mounting a leadership bid for Capital Hill.

He's joined by 2016 campaigner, Bernie Sanders, who has a strong backing from his last run.