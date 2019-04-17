Madeira tour bus crash leaves 28 dead

A bus crash on the Portuguese island of Madeira has left 28 people dead after it plunged off a road.

The mayor of Santa Cruz, Filipe Sousa, confirmed 11 men and 17 women - most of them German tourists - were killed in the crash near Caniçoat at around 6.30pm on Wednesday.

The Portuguese driver and guide both survived and have been taken to hospital.

The bus was carrying 55 people when it veered off a road on a bend east of the capital, Funchal, before rolling down a steep hillside on Wednesday, Mr Sousa said.

"Several people were taken to Cruz de Carvalho hospital [current Central Hospital of Funchal] and some are being assisted at the site," said the mayor.

Authorities said they are investigating the possible cause.

Local residents said the weather was fine at the time of the accident, which happened while it was still light, in the early evening.