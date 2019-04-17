Columbine massacre 'infatuated' teenager found dead while on run from FBI

The FBI described Sol Pais as extremely dangerous. Credit: AP

A teenager who had a suspicious obsession with the 1999 Columbine massacre has been found dead after flying to the city in which the deadly shooting spree took place. It had been reported 18-year-old Sol Pais bought a pump-action shotgun and ammunition upon arrival in Denver before disappearing and leaving bewildered investigators scouring the area. The FBI confirmed the search was over in a tweet, writing "THERE IS NO LONGER A THREAT TO THE COMMUNITY". The 18-year-old had reportedly threatened several schools including Columbine - the place 17-year-old Dylan Klebold and 18-year-old Eric Harris massacred 12 students and a teacher 20 years ago.

Dylan Klebold (left) and Eric Harris (right) killed 12 of their fellow pupils. Credit: AP

The undisclosed threats led over 20 schools to go into lockdown for nearly three hours because of the potential threat. Pais was last seen in the foothills west of Denver - just days before the 20th anniversary of the Columbine shooting this week, authorities said. She was being considered armed and extremely dangerous, with police warning she should not be approached. The FBI’s Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force issued a notice on Tuesday describing Paris as “infatuated with (the) Columbine school shooting”. The alert also said police who come into contact with her should detain her and evaluate her mental health.

