Dramatic video shows moment crashing car narrowly misses young children

Shocking CCTV footage shows the moment a car narrowly missed a mum and her two young children as it crashed through a restaurant in California.

The family was walking through the restaurant’s outside eating area in Napa when the driver lost control and suddenly smashes into the wall, just missing the two children.

Incredibly, nobody was seriously hurt and the driver and two children were treated in hospital for only minor injuries on Monday, according to reports made by local media.

Napa Police said: “This scary video is a good reminder to always be aware of your surroundings. This family was just stepping out of a restaurant when the driver the car lost control.

“Only minor injuries were reported when it was all said and done.”