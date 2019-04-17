Extinction Rebellion live updates: Climate protesters threaten Tube chaos on third day of demonstrations

9.14am: Climate activists plan to target tube and rail services

Extinction Rebellion climate activists are planning to target tube and rail services on the third day of protests.

The protests have so far brought London to a standstill, with demonstrators hitting the capital's most important junctions, including Oxford Circus, Marble Arch, Parliament Square and Waterloo Bridge.

London commuters have been told to brace for disruption on Wednesday, as activists hit the underground network.

“I am extremely concerned about the plans some protesters have to disrupt the London Underground,” said Mayor Sadiq Khan in a statement.