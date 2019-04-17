'Frankenstein' scientists spark life into pig brains fours hours after death

Scientists in the US restored circulation and cellular activity in 32 pig brains. Credit: PA

A bizarre Frankenstein-style experiment has breathed life into the brains of pigs four hours after death. Scientists in the US restored circulation and cellular activity in 32 pig brains obtained from a meat-packing plant. While there was no evidence of re-awakening awareness or consciousness, the re-vitalised brains were said to be "cellularly active". The study has huge implications that challenge long-held assumptions about the finality of death, and opens up a new frontier in brain research.

Researchers claim the experiment opens a new frontier in brain research. Credit: PA

Lead scientist Professor Nenad Sestan, from Yale University, said: "The intact brain of a large mammal retains a previously under-appreciated capacity for restoration of circulation and certain molecular and cellular activities multiple hours after circulatory arrest." Cellular brain death is usually considered to be swift and irreversible. Once the supply of oxygen and blood are cut off, the brain's electrical activity and signs of awareness vanish within seconds. A cascade of destruction then occurs leading to widespread degeneration from which there is no turning back. However, Professor Sestan and his team noticed that small brain tissue samples routinely showed signs of cellular life returning, even when harvested hours after death. To investigate further, they turned their attention to whole, intact brains from pigs processed for food production.

Scientists say the experiment did not revive a 'living brain'. Credit: PA