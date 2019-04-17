Gardening and DIY put a spring in the step of Scottish sales figures

Gardening and DIY purchases helped boost rebounding Scottish sales figures, but growth is still lower than last year.

The latest figures show total retail sales in Scotland grew 0.3% in March 2019 compared to an increase of 0.8% in March 2018.

This growth is up from the 0.1% total reduction in February 2019 and the Scottish retail body remain confident of increased sales in April.

However, the 0.3% total is below both the three and 12-month averages of 0.8% and 0.4% respectively, while adjusted for the 0.9% Shop Price Index (SPI) inflation, March sales decreased 0.6%.

Although political uncertainty is believed to be having an impact on the buying of big, expensive items, areas such as DIY and gardening products helped contribute to a 1.3% rise in non-food sales.