German inventors develop wristband that turns blue if drink is spiked with drugs

German inventors have developed the world's first wristband that can detect if a drink has been spiked with date-rape drugs.

Inventors Kim Eisenmann and Sven Häuser were inspired to come up with the bracelet when a friend of Kim's was assaulted after her drink was spiked at a party.

The Xantus Drinkcheck Armband, which has gone on sale in German healthcare shop dm-drogerie markt , resembles the wrist tags clubbers and festival goers are given on the door and, the inventors say, can act as a deterrent as well as a test.

Common date rape drugs such as gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB) and Rohypnol are colourless, tasteless and virtually impossible to detect.

Victims can black out within 30 minutes with symptoms usually lasting for several hours. They will often not remember anything of the incident when they come round.