Hollywood's Anne Hathaway admits she had five day hangover before quitting drinking

Les Miserables star Anne Hathaway has revealed a five day hangover was part of the reason she decided to quit drinking.

The Hollywood star announced earlier this year she is quitting booze for the next 18 years, allowing her to be there more for her three-year-old son whilst he lives at home.

Clarifying her decision, Hathaway told Tatler magazine: "My issue is I just love it. So. Much. But the way I do it makes me unavailable for my son."

She revealed the long hangover came after a session of heavy day-drinking with friends, followed by a birthday party with one of her drinking buddies.