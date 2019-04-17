In Pictures: The colourful placards and costumes at the Extinction Rebellion climate change protests

Demonstrators from the Extinction Rebellion group continued their campaign to disrupt business in London with public transport bearing the brunt of their actions on Wednesday.

The protesters claim their action is necessary to draw attention to threats to the environment.

Their critics, including Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, have questioned whether disrupting public transport is consistent with their aims of environmentally-friendly policies while transport bosses have tried to de-activate WiFi in order to disrupt the protests.

Aside from the disruption caused, the protests has seen activists of all ages take to the streets - with some striking costumes and witty placards.