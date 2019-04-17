Kiefer Sutherland was worried musical performances would flop with fans

Kiefer Sutherland is perhaps most famous for his action role as a federal agent, Jack Bauer, in hit TV Show 24.

The role won him both an Emmy and a Golden Globe - and couldn't be further from Nashville's music scene if it tried.

But that hasn't deterred his ambition.

Sutherland has taken a leap into music - country music, to be precise.

A lifelong fan of the genre, the actor turned musician says he was apprehensive about how successful the endeavor would be.