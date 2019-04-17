- ITV Report
Kiefer Sutherland was worried musical performances would flop with fans
Kiefer Sutherland is perhaps most famous for his action role as a federal agent, Jack Bauer, in hit TV Show 24.
The role won him both an Emmy and a Golden Globe - and couldn't be further from Nashville's music scene if it tried.
But that hasn't deterred his ambition.
Sutherland has taken a leap into music - country music, to be precise.
A lifelong fan of the genre, the actor turned musician says he was apprehensive about how successful the endeavor would be.
Speaking to ITV News, he said: "I think when I started touring people would come to see a car wreck and it was our job not to wreck the car."
Now promoting his second album, he says he has been "overwhelmed by the generosity," fans have show to both him and his band.
So does this mean the giving up the day job?
Unlikely, he says.
"I love acting. I'll work as an actor until the death if they let me. This is just another form of expression that I'm enjoying as well."
You can watch Kiefer Sutherland's full interview with ITV News' Martha Fairlie on our Youtube channel.