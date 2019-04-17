Man charged after police sergeant seriously injured after being sprayed with ammonia while attending emergency call

A man has been charged after a police sergeant was seriously injured and left requiring surgery after being sprayed with ammonia while attending an emergency call.

As well as the sergeant, six other Lancashire Police officers were sprayed with cleaning liquid while on the call in Ash Grove, Darwen, in the early hours of Tuesday.

A force spokesman said Paul Elliot, 46, of no fixed address, had been charged with section 18 wounding, attempted section 18 wounding and six counts of "throwing corrosive fluid on a person" with intent to burn, maim, disfigure or disable any person, or to do some grievous bodily harm to any person.