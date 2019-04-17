Man arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated offences as police investigate football tunnel incident at Barnsley

Police investigating an incident in the tunnel after a match at Barnsley Football Club on Saturday have arrested a man on suspicion of racially aggravated offences.

Barnsley striker Cauley Woodrow tweeted that Fleetwood manager Joey Barton confronted Barnsley manager Daniel Stendel following the game at Oakwell.

The tweet has since been deleted but South Yorkshire Police confirmed that they were investigating allegations of an incident in the tunnel.

On Wednesday, police said a man was being questioned in relation to the incident.

A force spokesperson said: “Officers investigating an incident at Barnsley Football Club on Saturday, April 13, 2019, have arrested a man on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence and racially aggravated assault.

“The man attended at a police station and was arrested today, Wednesday, 17 April.

“He remains in police custody for questioning.”