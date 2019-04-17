Routine breech baby scans could save lives and money, researchers say

Routine scanning could prevent around 15,000 undiagnosed breech presentations. Credit: PA

Scanning mothers-to-be late in their pregnancy for babies in breech positions could save the lives of eight unborn infants a year, research suggests. The ultrasound scans would also help avoid thousands of emergency Caesarean sections in the UK every year. Midwives currently check the position of the baby by feeling the mother’s bump, but the researchers said an extra scan at 36 weeks could save the NHS money and reduce the risk of problems.

The team, from the University of Cambridge and the University of East Anglia (UEA), performed ultrasounds at 36 weeks in 3,879 women in England having their first child, the journal PLoS Medicine reported. They discovered breech presentations, when a baby is lying feet or bottom first, in 179 women (4.6%). In more than half of these cases (55%), a breech presentation had not previously been suspected. Dr Ed Wilson, from UEA’s health economics group, said: “We estimate that UK-wide routine scanning could prevent around 15,000 undiagnosed breech presentations, more than 4,000 emergency caesarean sections and between seven and eight baby deaths per year. “We also looked into the costs of additional scans and found that, if scans could be done for less than £12.90 each, it could be cost-saving to the NHS. “If ultrasound screening could be provided at such a low cost, for example by making it a part of a standard midwife appointment, routinely offering ultrasound scans could well represent a good use of NHS resources.”

