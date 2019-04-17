No-deal Brexit could spark recession lasting to 2020, economists warn

Economists have predicted the impact of a no-deal Brexit could cause a “significant contraction” in the Scottish economy. The Fraser of Allander Institute modelled several possible Brexit outcomes and the impact in its latest economic commentary. The research institute’s worst-case scenario was a no-deal Brexit with no policy response, which it predicted would cause an overall economic downturn of -2.1% in 2019.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

This predicts a “significant contraction” in the Scottish economy in the second half of 2019 of around 5.5%. In this scenario, the economy could shrink by 1.5% in 2020 before returning to positive growth of 1.4% by the following year. However, the institute warns that this model assumes no policy response from the Government or Bank of England, which it said is “not very realistic”. A second scenario examines a no-deal Brexit with a policy response, which predicts a contraction of 1.9%, leading to -0.2% growth in 2019, followed by -0.3% in 2020 and 1.3% in 2021. The central forecast, based on an orderly departure from the EU in 2019, predicts 1.1% growth this year, 1.4% in 2020 and 1.5% in 2021. A fourth model envisages business investment being unlocked, perhaps through a deal being agreed, and forecasts growth of 1.7% in 2019, 1.8% in 2020 and 1.6% in 2021. The report indicates economic growth has remained steady over the course of 2018, with employment at a near record high and unemployment at a record low. However, economists said earnings and productivity growth remain weak which presents challenges for Scotland’s long-term growth prospects.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.