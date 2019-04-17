Progress made at prison where inspectors raised healthcare concerns

Progress has been made at a Scottish prison where serious concerns were raised over its provision of healthcare, according to inspectors.

On a visit to HMP Perth in May last year, a report by HM Inspectorate of Prisons for Scotland (HMIPS) gave a “poor performance” grading to the prison for health and wellbeing.

Breaches of confidentiality, an apparent ineffectiveness of the smoking cessation service and problems maintaining a suitable workforce were among the issues raised by inspectors.

In November, inspectors returned to the prison to consider what work had been carried out in order to address several of the issues highlighted.

On Wednesday, an HMIPS report detailing the findings of the return visit was published and indicated that HMP Perth had invested “considerable time and resource” to improve healthcare provision since the May 2018 visit.

The report however said that the service still has “much to do” and referred to an ongoing ‘critical incident’ that had highlighted to inspectors the “many challenges” faced by the service in being able to deliver a comprehensive healthcare service.