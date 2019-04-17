Raunchy Australian estate agent Strictly Come Dancing-style ad goes viral

An estate agent's video that saw a couple dancing Strictly-style around a swanky new apartment has been roundly ridiculed by the internet after going viral. The ad for the "elegant and luxurious designer residence" has now been taken down by the estate agent LJ Hooker Bankstown, but not before it was been seen and re-posted by others. LJ Hooker have since apologised for the video, saying it "missed the mark" and has been "taken out of context by some".

The couple greet each other as he walks in the door. Credit: LJ Hooker

But Sam Nader, the agent who commissioned the advertisement, told the Guardian that he was happy with the response the video had got from the public. One user described it as "Strictly Come Grand Designs" as the couple sashay their way around the posh pad which features its own swimming pool. At one point the man walks along the kitchen counter before throwing his partner down on it and whirling her around the living room. Later he goes for a swim while she waits for him, holding a glass of wine for him. An Australian Twitter user said her "entire office" were "screeching" as they watched the video.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.