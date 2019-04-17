7.4million Brits planning a staycation this Easter

Record numbers of Britons are opting to stay in the UK this Easter, rather than holiday abroad.

Some 7.4 million UK residents are planning an overnight holiday trip in the UK this weekend, bringing an estimated £1.8 billion boost to the economy.

The same figure for Easter 2018 was 4.8 million.

Brexit uncertainty, value for money, a later Easter and glorious temperatures - the UK is expected to be hotter than Mallorca over the weekend - have all been key factors in persuading many to head to a destination closer to home.

According to VisitEngland, this year's figures are the highest since its trip tracker survey began.

In 2017, 6.6 million Brits planned to take an overnight holiday trip during Easter, in 2016 it was 6.1 million and in 2015 it was 4.6 million.