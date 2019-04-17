- ITV Report
7.4million Brits planning a staycation this Easter
- Video report by ITV News Correspondent Ben Chapman
Record numbers of Britons are opting to stay in the UK this Easter, rather than holiday abroad.
Some 7.4 million UK residents are planning an overnight holiday trip in the UK this weekend, bringing an estimated £1.8 billion boost to the economy.
The same figure for Easter 2018 was 4.8 million.
Brexit uncertainty, value for money, a later Easter and glorious temperatures - the UK is expected to be hotter than Mallorca over the weekend - have all been key factors in persuading many to head to a destination closer to home.
According to VisitEngland, this year's figures are the highest since its trip tracker survey began.
In 2017, 6.6 million Brits planned to take an overnight holiday trip during Easter, in 2016 it was 6.1 million and in 2015 it was 4.6 million.
According to the Met Office, the hottest parts of the country are forecast to be warmer than Corfu, Majorca, St Tropez and Bodrum in Turkey at the weekend.
London and the southeast could hit 23C, with Cardiff and parts of Northern Ireland expected to reach 21C, while Glasgow and Aberdeen will be a degree cooler.
The expected high in Marbella, Spain, is 20C.
Average temperatures at this time of year in the UK are about 11.5C, but the mercury will rise throughout the week to give a dry, settled and warm bank holiday weekend across much of the country.
Tourism Minister Michael Ellis said: "The UK has world-class cities, stunning landscapes, fascinating museums and historic sites that millions of people flock to each year.
"It is great to see that so many people are planning a staycation this Easter where they will enjoy and explore superb destinations across the country."
VisitEngland Director Patricia Yates added: ''Holidaying at home continues to be a great choice with the certainty of budgeting, the ease and convenience, and the quality on offer all tempting people to explore beyond their doorstep.''
More than 27 million cars will hit UK roads over the Easter break, according to new data.
According to a survey from the RAC and INRIX, an estimated 15million vehicles will make leisure journeys in the lead up to the long weekend.
And traffic is expected to peak on Good Friday, with 4.4 million additional journeys expected to take place.
Motorists wanting to avoid gridlock are advised to set off on Saturday or Sunday when an estimated 2.8 million drivers will set off.