Subway becomes latest fast-food outlet to offer vegan options

As Subway says, their new vegan patty is 'packed full of delicious sweet peppers, red onions, spinach, garlic and chilli'. Credit: Subway

Vegans can finally start buying dedicated sandwiches from fast food outlet Subway after it joined Greggs and others in offering plant-based products. Hoping to cash in on the fast food vegan gravy train, - demonstrated with Greggs' now-famous meat-free sausage roll - some Subways are now selling vegan salads and subs. The vegan sub and salad both feature a "patty, packed full of delicious sweet peppers, red onions, spinach, garlic and chilli", says Subway.

The Subway vegan salad includes a vegan patty, plus veg and sauce. Credit: Subway

To go with the new vegan items is a vegan garlic aioli which subway has introduced to replace the old non-vegan garlic sauce. It was previously possible to create a vegan sandwich at Subway by using salad items along with vegan breads Italian and hearty Italian, drizzled in vegan sauces BBQ, sweet chilli and hot chilli. But now vegans finally have a dedicated sandwich filling and social media users were quick to compliment its taste. "Tastes almost identical to the veggie version, bar, a slight different in taste and texture. "Really chuffed I can have Subway again," wrote one returning customer.

Subway is hoping to cash in on the fast food vegan gravy train. Credit: PA